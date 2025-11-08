Previous
Such an awesome job to create this huge harbourr.. by robz
Such an awesome job to create this huge harbourr..

At Coff's Harbour, in New South Wales. Hundreds and hundreds of huge (approx 2mx2mx1.5m) rectangular concrete blocks carefully positioned to create breakwater walls around an excellent harbour.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Very nice panoramic scene!
November 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Nice pano.
Nice pano.
November 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice panoramic scene!
November 7th, 2025  
