Previous
Photo 2954
Such an awesome job to create this huge harbourr..
At Coff's Harbour, in New South Wales. Hundreds and hundreds of huge (approx 2mx2mx1.5m) rectangular concrete blocks carefully positioned to create breakwater walls around an excellent harbour.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
3
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4016
photos
141
followers
103
following
809% complete
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Very nice panoramic scene!
November 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice pano.
November 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice panoramic scene!
November 7th, 2025
