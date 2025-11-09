Sign up
Photo 2955
Coffs Harbour - not a bad spot to live...
That huge harbour is surrounded by parks, playgrounds, walking tracks, marinas, coffee shops, dining and drinking venues and maybe the best seafood co-op in the world!
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
3
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful place
November 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful…
November 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice!
November 8th, 2025
