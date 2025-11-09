Previous
Coffs Harbour - not a bad spot to live... by robz
Photo 2955

Coffs Harbour - not a bad spot to live...

That huge harbour is surrounded by parks, playgrounds, walking tracks, marinas, coffee shops, dining and drinking venues and maybe the best seafood co-op in the world!
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
809% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful place
November 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful…
November 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice!
November 8th, 2025  
