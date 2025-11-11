Previous
The coastline of New South Wales is spectacular... by robz
Photo 2957

The coastline of New South Wales is spectacular...

We're doing a bit of a road trip down the coast - so different to the Gold Coast! This is the beach at Sawtell -all still so unspoilt...
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Annie D ace
We do have a beautiful coastline - great image :)
November 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s amazing! Beautiful shot!
November 11th, 2025  
