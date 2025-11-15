Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2961
Further South -down to Newcastle..
An industrial town (think large tankers and loading ports) with an amazingly lovely coastline and laid-back lifestyle... along with so much history
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
5
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4025
photos
141
followers
103
following
811% complete
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Babs
ace
Are you in Newcastle? Lots of photo opportunities there. My favourite place for photos.
November 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great beach shot
November 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely young family on the beach.
November 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful beautiful beach…super shot of the family
November 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Lovely family group capture
November 15th, 2025
