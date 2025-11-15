Previous
Further South -down to Newcastle.. by robz
Photo 2961

Further South -down to Newcastle..

An industrial town (think large tankers and loading ports) with an amazingly lovely coastline and laid-back lifestyle... along with so much history
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs ace
Are you in Newcastle? Lots of photo opportunities there. My favourite place for photos.
November 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great beach shot
November 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely young family on the beach.
November 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful beautiful beach…super shot of the family
November 15th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely family group capture
November 15th, 2025  
