Photo 2962
Lots of history to explore..
The old gaol has the only known original "padded cell" in Oz. This isn't it - this is an entry point - with an art installation to alert you to what is to come...
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
2
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4025
photos
141
followers
103
following
811% complete
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
Views
12
2
3
365
DSC-TX30
Mags
ace
Lovely light and iron gate.
November 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great shot
November 15th, 2025
