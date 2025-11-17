Previous
One of the wonderfully talented art works... by robz
Photo 2963

One of the wonderfully talented art works...

All made using repurposed items - and all making the dark history of this place very confronting...
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
811% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
November 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful.
November 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting piece.
November 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
How fascinating!
November 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very eye catching… I’ll learn about the history this week….super capture
November 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact