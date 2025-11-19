Previous
Newcastle has many ocean baths.. by robz
Newcastle has many ocean baths..

This one was natural...
19th November 2025

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs ace
Not entirely natural. It was ordered by the then Commandant of Newcastle Lieutenant Colonel Morisett for his own personal use and constructed by convicts.
November 19th, 2025  
