Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2965
Newcastle has many ocean baths..
This one was natural...
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4028
photos
141
followers
103
following
812% complete
View this month »
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Not entirely natural. It was ordered by the then Commandant of Newcastle Lieutenant Colonel Morisett for his own personal use and constructed by convicts.
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close