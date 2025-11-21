For Beverley

A little map showing where we live and where the current set of photos are being taken. We live in Queensland - the two dark Green spots are showing The Gold Coast (labelled Surfers Paradise (sooo annoying!) and Stanthorpe on The Granite Belt. The Yellow spots are the New South Wales coastal towns whose photos have already been shown. The bright Green spots are some interesting places we are also visiting, but whose photos have not yet been shown. The distances in Australia are quite large so I added a scale to give you a bit of an idea. When we did a full trip aroung Oz a few years ago we travelled over 15,000 km in 4 months. So much to see......