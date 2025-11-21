Previous
For Beverley by robz
Photo 2967

For Beverley

A little map showing where we live and where the current set of photos are being taken. We live in Queensland - the two dark Green spots are showing The Gold Coast (labelled Surfers Paradise (sooo annoying!) and Stanthorpe on The Granite Belt. The Yellow spots are the New South Wales coastal towns whose photos have already been shown. The bright Green spots are some interesting places we are also visiting, but whose photos have not yet been shown. The distances in Australia are quite large so I added a scale to give you a bit of an idea. When we did a full trip aroung Oz a few years ago we travelled over 15,000 km in 4 months. So much to see......
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Hi Beverley - this isn't a very good map (funny how it shows Western Australia having nothing!!) but hopefully it will answer your question to some extent. We actually live in Queensland - splitting our time between the Gold Coast and Stanthorpe. But all of these current photos are from the New South Wales Coastline. In our opinion NSW has the most stunning, easily accessible coastline in Australia... (no doubt some Aussies will disagree with this.. 😁🤣)
@beverley365
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact