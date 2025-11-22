Sign up
Photo 2968
Anna Bay - A short drive from Newcastle
Another beautiful spot - with huge sand-dunes! At the bottom of the dunes you can see a small black blob - one of the trucks that transports people to do sand-boarding down the dunes.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
7
4
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4030
photos
141
followers
103
following
813% complete
gloria jones
ace
Great sense of scale
November 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
How lovely that you called in at Birubi. Did you see the camels?
November 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving the sand dunes.
November 20th, 2025
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
November 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shoreline!
November 20th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
November 20th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
So lovely
November 20th, 2025
