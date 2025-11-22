Previous
Anna Bay - A short drive from Newcastle by robz
Anna Bay - A short drive from Newcastle

Another beautiful spot - with huge sand-dunes! At the bottom of the dunes you can see a small black blob - one of the trucks that transports people to do sand-boarding down the dunes.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Rob Z

gloria jones ace
Great sense of scale
November 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
How lovely that you called in at Birubi. Did you see the camels?
November 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving the sand dunes.
November 20th, 2025  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
November 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shoreline!
November 20th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
November 20th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely
November 20th, 2025  
