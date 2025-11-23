Sign up
Previous
Photo 2969
Outside brought inside....
At Vamp - a winery in The Hunter region, just inland from Sydney. Light from outside streams through the bottles and reflects off a long mirror topped table. Just fabulous... :)
23rd November 2025
23rd Nov 25
4
2
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4031
photos
141
followers
103
following
813% complete
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Beverley
Absolutely fabulous…. Your travelling so fun & interesting to see…
Brilliant capture…
November 21st, 2025
Rob Z
@beverley365
Thanks Beverley. If you're interested I put up a bit of a map showing where we are in Oz. It's 2 images back. Cheers Rob
November 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
The bottles are catching the light nicely.
November 21st, 2025
Call me Joe
👌⭐️
November 21st, 2025
