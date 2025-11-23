Previous
Outside brought inside.... by robz
Outside brought inside....

At Vamp - a winery in The Hunter region, just inland from Sydney. Light from outside streams through the bottles and reflects off a long mirror topped table. Just fabulous... :)
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Absolutely fabulous…. Your travelling so fun & interesting to see…
Brilliant capture…
November 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
@beverley365 Thanks Beverley. If you're interested I put up a bit of a map showing where we are in Oz. It's 2 images back. Cheers Rob
November 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The bottles are catching the light nicely.
November 21st, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️
November 21st, 2025  
