Previous
The Grand Canyon Walk at The Blue Mountains... by robz
Photo 2974

The Grand Canyon Walk at The Blue Mountains...

Absolutely fabulous - but also - NOT a walk!! It's a very rugged climb down into the canyon - and a very rugged climb back out..
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 27th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great Hike!
November 27th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks like a great walk
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact