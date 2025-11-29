Previous
Find the people... by robz
Photo 2975

Find the people...

The Canyon Walk really does dive down into a huge, very deep canyon. These four photos were all taken at the bottom or on the way down. The size of the people in each photo gives a sense of how deep the canyon is..... :)
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage😊👍
November 28th, 2025  
gloria jones
Neat collage
November 28th, 2025  
JackieR
What a fabulous colllage
November 28th, 2025  
KV
Reminds me of some caverns I hiked through in the Big South Fork NRA in Tennessee... beautiful place and nicely presented collage.
November 28th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
looks like an amazing walk Rob
November 28th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful images. Love the people showing scale.
November 28th, 2025  
