From the mountains back to the coast... by robz
Photo 2976

From the mountains back to the coast...

We have always loved the NSW coastline but had never been to the beaches on the southern shores of Sydney eg Bondi Beach. This is Coogee Beach - in the same area. Very impressive!
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Coogee Beach! My cousin's homemade pasta business supplies food to a cafe there. Small world. Fabulous beach, one of the best.
November 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful beach scene!
November 29th, 2025  
