Sooo many ocean baths in NSW #2 by robz
Sooo many ocean baths in NSW #2

Some very much man-made - some, like this one, just need a set of stairs for access. We found them all very fascinating. :)
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Rob Z

Susan Wakely ace
The fisherman helps with scale and perspective.
December 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
December 8th, 2025  
