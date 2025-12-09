Sign up
Photo 2985
Sooo many ocean baths in NSW #1
Qld has very few of these marvellous beach front swimming enclosures.. NSW has so many that you could spend a month visiting them all along the coast...
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
4
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4047
photos
142
followers
104
following
817% complete
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Oli Lindenskov
Lock nice great pic👍😊
December 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
My cousin always swims in the one nearest to her. They are a great idea!
December 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to have a protected area.
December 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
No fear of sharks this way!
December 8th, 2025
