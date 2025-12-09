Previous
Sooo many ocean baths in NSW #1 by robz
Photo 2985

Sooo many ocean baths in NSW #1

Qld has very few of these marvellous beach front swimming enclosures.. NSW has so many that you could spend a month visiting them all along the coast...
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
817% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lock nice great pic👍😊
December 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
My cousin always swims in the one nearest to her. They are a great idea!
December 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to have a protected area.
December 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
No fear of sharks this way!
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact