Previous
Photo 2986
If I could choose just one...
One of the houses along the Southern Sydney beachs I'd choose this one!! Perched directly over the water with views forever, wonderfully modern and paying homage to the rocks it's perched upon...
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
6
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4048
photos
142
followers
104
following
818% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
It looks fabulous. The large bay windows certainly let a lot of light in.
December 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That is nice. Beautiful views all around and lots of light. The overhangs look long enough to limit the direct summer sunlight getting in.
December 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oh my gosh it’s stunning! I’d choose it too… Ooo beautiful beach life
December 9th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, good choice 👍
December 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great windows to watch the world go by.
December 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very beautiful! I'd choose it too.
December 9th, 2025
