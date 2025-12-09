Previous
If I could choose just one... by robz
If I could choose just one...

One of the houses along the Southern Sydney beachs I'd choose this one!! Perched directly over the water with views forever, wonderfully modern and paying homage to the rocks it's perched upon...
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
818% complete

Corinne C
It looks fabulous. The large bay windows certainly let a lot of light in.
December 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug
That is nice. Beautiful views all around and lots of light. The overhangs look long enough to limit the direct summer sunlight getting in.
December 9th, 2025  
Beverley
Oh my gosh it’s stunning! I’d choose it too… Ooo beautiful beach life
December 9th, 2025  
Zilli~
Oh, good choice 👍
December 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great windows to watch the world go by.
December 9th, 2025  
Mags
Very beautiful! I'd choose it too.
December 9th, 2025  
