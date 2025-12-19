Previous
Two very excited ex-science teachers #2 by robz
Two very excited ex-science teachers #2

The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum at Bathurst. This place is incredible!! In a heritage listed Chapel - the most amazing, wonderfully curated, private collection of crystals, natural gemstones, minerals and fossils!!
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

JackieR ace
Make that three!!! I'd love to visit there
December 20th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Ooooooo, that’s me too, love displays like this, that would be on my todo list for sure!
December 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
It sounds like a great museum!
December 20th, 2025  
