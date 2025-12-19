Sign up
Photo 2994
Two very excited ex-science teachers #2
The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum at Bathurst. This place is incredible!! In a heritage listed Chapel - the most amazing, wonderfully curated, private collection of crystals, natural gemstones, minerals and fossils!!
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
3
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4056
photos
142
followers
104
following
820% complete
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
JackieR
ace
Make that three!!! I'd love to visit there
December 20th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Ooooooo, that's me too, love displays like this, that would be on my todo list for sure!
December 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
It sounds like a great museum!
December 20th, 2025
