So many fossils.. by robz
Photo 2997

So many fossils..

Even a Tyrannosaurus - sooo huge!
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
December 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
I would love to visit this event… so fascinating
December 23rd, 2025  
