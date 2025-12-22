Sign up
Photo 2997
So many fossils..
Even a Tyrannosaurus - sooo huge!
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
December 23rd, 2025
Beverley
I would love to visit this event… so fascinating
December 23rd, 2025
