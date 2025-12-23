Previous
Fossilized critters ... by robz
Photo 2998

Fossilized critters ...

Embedded in a wonderfully clear piece of amber....
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
821% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Quite a collection.
December 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Incredible
December 23rd, 2025  
