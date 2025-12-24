Previous
Incredible fossils... by robz
Incredible fossils...

So beautifully and carefully released from their background matrix...
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous details.
December 23rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Looks alien!!
December 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Incredible
December 23rd, 2025  
