Photo 3000
Cornices from the past...
Abercrombie House is a beautifully restored heritage home on the outskirts of Bathurst. It gives you a glimpse into the region's history and some wonderful colonial architecture.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
December 28th, 2025
Brian
ace
Wow!
December 28th, 2025
