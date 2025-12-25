Previous
Next
Cornices from the past... by robz
Photo 3000

Cornices from the past...

Abercrombie House is a beautifully restored heritage home on the outskirts of Bathurst. It gives you a glimpse into the region's history and some wonderful colonial architecture.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
December 28th, 2025  
Brian ace
Wow!
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact