Fascinating inside and out... by robz
Photo 3001

Fascinating inside and out...

Fully furnished, open to the public and yet, still occupied as a remarkable family home!
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Beverley ace
Beautiful light from the entrance…
December 28th, 2025  
Brian ace
Excellent capture
December 28th, 2025  
