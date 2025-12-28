Sign up
Previous
Photo 3003
The last image from our NSW trip.....
A detour to the wine region of Mudgee - highly recommended - especially Huntington Estate Winery.
Then, home in time for Christmas. I hope everybody had a wonderful, safe and memorable Christmas. Cheers Rob
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4065
photos
141
followers
104
following
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
21st November 2025 8:33pm
Beverley
ace
Your NSW trip has been so interesting, great photos.
Enjoy your Merry Christmas times…
December 28th, 2025
Brian
ace
Loved your NSW trip Belated Merry Christmas
December 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great end to your trip.
December 28th, 2025
