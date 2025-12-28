Previous
The last image from our NSW trip.....
The last image from our NSW trip.....

A detour to the wine region of Mudgee - highly recommended - especially Huntington Estate Winery.
Then, home in time for Christmas. I hope everybody had a wonderful, safe and memorable Christmas. Cheers Rob
Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
822% complete

Beverley ace
Your NSW trip has been so interesting, great photos.
Enjoy your Merry Christmas times…
December 28th, 2025  
Brian ace
Loved your NSW trip Belated Merry Christmas
December 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great end to your trip.
December 28th, 2025  
