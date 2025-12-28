Previous
Back to reality... by robz
Back to reality...

And a shed that badly needs to be cleared out, cleaned and repurposed!!! No rest for the wicked!!! :)
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
I love this! It's so familiar. And full of resolutions: I must, I must get that shed sorted!
December 28th, 2025  
A shed is so useful. At least you are taking full advantage of it :-)
December 28th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 28th, 2025  
