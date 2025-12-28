Sign up
Photo 3004
Back to reality...
And a shed that badly needs to be cleared out, cleaned and repurposed!!! No rest for the wicked!!! :)
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4066
photos
141
followers
104
following
823% complete
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
Suzanne
I love this! It's so familiar. And full of resolutions: I must, I must get that shed sorted!
December 28th, 2025
Corinne C
A shed is so useful. At least you are taking full advantage of it :-)
December 28th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 28th, 2025
