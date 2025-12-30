Sign up
Previous
Photo 3005
A hint of what was to come...
Olafur Eliasson is an internationally acclaimed Icelandic-Danish artist with a scientific background and a passion for creating visual experiences. We visited his exhibition - amazing!!
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4067
photos
140
followers
104
following
823% complete
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Corinne C
ace
Great shot Creating anticipation
December 31st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Looks exciting!
December 31st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Sounds promising!
December 31st, 2025
