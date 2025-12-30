Previous
A hint of what was to come... by robz
Photo 3005

A hint of what was to come...

Olafur Eliasson is an internationally acclaimed Icelandic-Danish artist with a scientific background and a passion for creating visual experiences. We visited his exhibition - amazing!!
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
Great shot Creating anticipation
December 31st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Looks exciting!
December 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Sounds promising!
December 31st, 2025  
