Previous
Photo 3007
The ugly "Eye of Sauron" transformed...
The top right hand image in yesterday's collage ( dubbed the "Eye Of Sauron" by Casa !) rotated in its spot to turn into this delight. The magic of science and light!!
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
9
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4069
photos
140
followers
104
following
823% complete
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
Views
17
9
3
365
DSC-TX30
View Info
View All
Public
View
Jennifer Eurell
ace
On my bucket list for this month. Enjoying your pics. Happy New Year.
January 2nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
That's very pretty
January 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty colors.
January 2nd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ooh so it did! Unless Sauron transformed into a rainbow clad hippy, we seem to be safe! 😂😂 What a lovely thing this is
January 2nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks very Pink Floyd to me
January 2nd, 2026
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Fascinating!
January 2nd, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Captivating!
January 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Science is awesome
January 2nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever.
January 2nd, 2026
