The ugly "Eye of Sauron" transformed...
The ugly "Eye of Sauron" transformed...

The top right hand image in yesterday's collage ( dubbed the "Eye Of Sauron" by Casa !) rotated in its spot to turn into this delight. The magic of science and light!!
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Jennifer Eurell ace
On my bucket list for this month. Enjoying your pics. Happy New Year.
January 2nd, 2026  
JackieR ace
That's very pretty
January 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty colors.
January 2nd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh so it did! Unless Sauron transformed into a rainbow clad hippy, we seem to be safe! 😂😂 What a lovely thing this is
January 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks very Pink Floyd to me
January 2nd, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Fascinating!
January 2nd, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Captivating!
January 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Science is awesome
January 2nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever.
January 2nd, 2026  
