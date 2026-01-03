Sign up
Previous
Photo 3008
Another room - another crazy optical illusion.
You walk in and see a huge glowing sphere - but it's all smoke and mirrors!! There were only two ladies in this image - they were touching empty space. You can see the corner of the room on the floor....
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4070
photos
140
followers
104
following
824% complete
3008
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So fun
January 3rd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome. Amazing illusion.
January 3rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
A great illusion.
January 3rd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Great illusion!
January 3rd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
January 3rd, 2026
