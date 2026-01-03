Previous
Another room - another crazy optical illusion. by robz
Another room - another crazy optical illusion.

You walk in and see a huge glowing sphere - but it's all smoke and mirrors!! There were only two ladies in this image - they were touching empty space. You can see the corner of the room on the floor....
Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
So fun
January 3rd, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome. Amazing illusion.
January 3rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
A great illusion.
January 3rd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Great illusion!
January 3rd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
January 3rd, 2026  
