He makes models #1 by robz
He makes models #1

All of the art installations in the light exhibit were the final creations of hours of trial and error - using models. Hand made and 3D printed.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Marvelous shapes and captures.
January 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
It’s like a mobius strip on the left. Amazing creations.
January 6th, 2026  
