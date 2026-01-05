Previous
He makes models #2 by robz
Photo 3010

He makes models #2

Small complete versions of what will become a huge installation - similar to the giant orange sphere that we saw.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Very cool!
January 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I think the small ones are as impressive as the big one, in their way.
January 6th, 2026  
