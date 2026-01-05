Sign up
Photo 3010
He makes models #2
Small complete versions of what will become a huge installation - similar to the giant orange sphere that we saw.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
2
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags
ace
Very cool!
January 6th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I think the small ones are as impressive as the big one, in their way.
January 6th, 2026
