He makes models #3 by robz
He makes models #3

Hundreds of miniatures - fascinating shapes and sizes.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Very interesting shapes and designs.
January 6th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great designs.
January 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
So amazing and intricate.
January 6th, 2026  
