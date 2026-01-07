Sign up
Photo 3012
He makes models #4
This was the best bit!! The first time he's exhibited all of his original models. Many meticulously hand made, some 3d printed. Just mind boggling in their creativity, scientific thought and incredible workmanship. :)
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
8
4
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
JackieR
ace
How big/small are they Rob??
January 6th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Looks intriguing and inspirational
January 6th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Judging by the people in the background these are pretty big. Impressive!
January 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
How cool.
January 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely works!
January 6th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting creativity.
January 6th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Science and technology have met art. What an amazing exhibition. Beautiful capture.
January 6th, 2026
