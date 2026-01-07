Previous
He makes models #4 by robz
Photo 3012

He makes models #4

This was the best bit!! The first time he's exhibited all of his original models. Many meticulously hand made, some 3d printed. Just mind boggling in their creativity, scientific thought and incredible workmanship. :)
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
How big/small are they Rob??
January 6th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Looks intriguing and inspirational
January 6th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Judging by the people in the background these are pretty big. Impressive!
January 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
How cool.
January 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely works!
January 6th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting creativity.
January 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Science and technology have met art. What an amazing exhibition. Beautiful capture.
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact