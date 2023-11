Many thanks to Jane @jgpittenger for allowing me to have some fun with her tunnel image:1. Top Left - Jane's image with its nicely abstract feel.2. It looked like it might invert nicely - hence Top Right3. It seemed a bit disappointing - wishy-washy - hence Bottom Left4. I wondered what the changes would have done to the original - hence Bottom Right.Conclusion - I liked Jane's original version best - just shows you never know until you try!Cheers Rob