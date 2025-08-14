Sign up
Previous
Photo 743
Sunset with festooned trees...SOOC IR
Festooned by thousands of flying foxes!! There were roughly 6 large gums trees which have been denuded of leaves as the hordes of bats enter and leave each sunrise and sunset..
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
3
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3928
photos
140
followers
103
following
203% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and trials
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
7th August 2025 3:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b2b-1
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic B&W
August 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great black & white!
August 13th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh my- that would cause me concern! Sounds like the damage the Gypsy moths can do to our trees. If they strip the tree more than once, it's on shaky ground, if twice it will die. Does the same thing happen with the bats or are the trees able to revive each year? Beautiful silhouette in spite of the trees full of bats!
August 13th, 2025
