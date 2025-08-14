Previous
Sunset with festooned trees...SOOC IR by robz
Sunset with festooned trees...SOOC IR

Festooned by thousands of flying foxes!! There were roughly 6 large gums trees which have been denuded of leaves as the hordes of bats enter and leave each sunrise and sunset..
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C
Fantastic B&W
August 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Great black & white!
August 13th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Oh my- that would cause me concern! Sounds like the damage the Gypsy moths can do to our trees. If they strip the tree more than once, it's on shaky ground, if twice it will die. Does the same thing happen with the bats or are the trees able to revive each year? Beautiful silhouette in spite of the trees full of bats!
August 13th, 2025  
