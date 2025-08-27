Previous
Ekka Favourites #9 by robz
Ekka Favourites #9

A favourite for the thrill seekers - for me, a nightmare to even look at! We're off to the Gympie Musical Muster - camping for the next 5 days. 🤣Will fill the gaps when we get home. Cheers Rob
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
August 26th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool pov enjoy the music festival
August 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I wouldn’t mind watching, not sure I’d want to be on it though! A nice shot demonstrating the height well.
August 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
I agree , even looking up at the ride is frightening
August 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Impressive!
August 26th, 2025  
