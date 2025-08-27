Sign up
Photo 744
Ekka Favourites #9
A favourite for the thrill seekers - for me, a nightmare to even look at! We're off to the Gympie Musical Muster - camping for the next 5 days. 🤣Will fill the gaps when we get home. Cheers Rob
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
5
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3944
photos
140
followers
103
following
204% complete
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and trials
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
15th August 2025 12:35pm
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
August 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool pov enjoy the music festival
August 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I wouldn't mind watching, not sure I'd want to be on it though! A nice shot demonstrating the height well.
August 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
I agree , even looking up at the ride is frightening
August 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Impressive!
August 26th, 2025
