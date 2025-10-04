Rain falling in Bingley

4th October 2025.

Rain falling in Bingley.



Took this image this morning as I'm hoping to get out with camera/ phone a bit more



Yesterday, I was at my othomalogist and my eyes are bad again. Basically I have a thumb size print in my eye sight usually just the left one but this time my right one is involved. No wonder I've been cleaning my glasses obsessively.



This got me thinking is it because I've not used my camera, so I've neglected my eye exercises.



A fellow photographer/friend suggested doing a 365 photography project.



However being recently diagnosed with ADHD/ autism my attention span won't last 365 days.



To help that I'm breaking it down to one image a day and seeing how long the project lasts.



"One day at a time".