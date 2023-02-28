Previous
Next
Air-Crane by rodanderson25
58 / 365

Air-Crane

Also known as “Elvis” the Ericson Air-Crane is in Melbourne for the summer bushfire season.
Thankfully it hasn’t had a lot of work this visit.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Rod Anderson

@rodanderson25
Very amateur photographer from Melbourne, Victoria. Looking forward to getting some tips and ideas from everyone on this site.
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise