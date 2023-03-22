Sign up
80 / 365
A quiet resting place
In amongst the yachts and motor cruisers is the WW1 submarine J7.
Not much remains above the water and it’s certainly no longer required as a breakwater.
https://syc.com.au/about/governance/j7-submarine/
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Rod Anderson
@rodanderson25
Very amateur photographer from Melbourne, Victoria. Looking forward to getting some tips and ideas from everyone on this site.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
22nd March 2023 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
