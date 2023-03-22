Previous
A quiet resting place by rodanderson25
A quiet resting place

In amongst the yachts and motor cruisers is the WW1 submarine J7.
Not much remains above the water and it’s certainly no longer required as a breakwater.
https://syc.com.au/about/governance/j7-submarine/
Photo Details

