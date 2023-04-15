Previous
Next
South Channel by rodanderson25
104 / 365

South Channel

Looking across the South channel into Port Phillip with Mount Martha in the distance.
The South channel pile is also sitting there in the late afternoon calm.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Rod Anderson

@rodanderson25
Very amateur photographer from Melbourne, Victoria. Looking forward to getting some tips and ideas from everyone on this site.
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful light and capture.
April 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise