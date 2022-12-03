Sign up
5 / 365
Oysters
Mill Road Winter Fair is back for the first time since Covid started!
Spent a couple of hours meandering up and down the road. Had these for lunch from Fin Boys and a cup of mulled wine from The Hedgerow Bar.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Tags
#cambridge
,
#millroad
,
#oysters
,
#winterfair
