Mincemeat by rodillagrande
Mincemeat

Day one of the mincemeat (for mince pies) making process. A long soak for the dried fruit today and tomorrow a long warm in a very low oven to melt the suet to prevent fermentation.

Delia Smith recipe - the best.
