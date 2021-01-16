Previous
OurFears by roebeartow
9 / 365

OurFears

This one came to me while I was thinking about my fear of failing this challenge. Fear is such a crippling thing, and I had to step away, so the joy of making these things didn't become a chore. I call this one "Our Fears" Enjoy.
16th January 2021

ROeBearTow

@roebeartow
