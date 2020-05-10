Previous
into the dark by romainz
into the dark

Mining heritage

In 1992, the last of the 7 Limburg coal mines, the Heusden-Zolder colliery, closed its gates for good.
LRM is the successor entity of the former colliery sites and administers what is left of the mining heritage.
RomainZ

@romainz
Hi, I'm Romain, and I love to take pictures with my Sony A77II. I live in Heusden-Zolder (Belgium).
Photo Details

