be like the bee by romainz
136 / 365

be like the bee

16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

RomainZ

ace
@romainz
Hi, I'm Romain, and I love to take pictures with my Sony A77II. I live in Heusden-Zolder (Belgium). I'm working as an quality service employee in the...
37% complete

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
I love this, the colour of the flowers and the clarity of the bee is superb, fav
September 16th, 2020  
