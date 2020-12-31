Previous
Next
the last day of an exceptional year ... by romainz
242 / 365

the last day of an exceptional year ...

31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

RomainZ

ace
@romainz
Hi, I'm Romain, and I love to take pictures with my Sony A77II. I live in Heusden-Zolder (Belgium). I'm working as an quality service employee in the...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Ik heb ook een scheur calendar :) Happy New Year Romain!
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise