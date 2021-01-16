Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
258 / 365
I've stopped counting them...
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
RomainZ
ace
@romainz
Hi, I'm Romain, and I love to take pictures with my Sony A77II. I live in Heusden-Zolder (Belgium). I'm working as an quality service employee in the...
272
photos
13
followers
7
following
70% complete
View this month »
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Latest from all albums
14
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Mijn 365-dagen project
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Thacker
This is so good. I like how you've got some in the grass and some in the sky. A lovely shot made better in b&w, fav.
January 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close