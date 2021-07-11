Previous
De huismoeder (Noctua pronuba) by romainz
Photo 434

De huismoeder (Noctua pronuba)

Such a strange Dutch name for this night moth. I could translate it as 'housemother' 😳
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

RomainZ

