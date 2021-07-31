Previous
I'm NOT a bee 🐝 by romainz
Photo 454

I'm NOT a bee 🐝

.... Eristalis tenax
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

RomainZ

@romainz
Hi, I'm Romain, and I love to take pictures with my Sony A77II. I live in Heusden-Zolder (Belgium). I'm working as an quality service employee in the...
Photo Details

