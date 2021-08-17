Sign up
Photo 471
Sad summer....
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
RomainZ
ace
@romainz
Hi, I'm Romain, and I love to take pictures with my Sony A77II. I live in Heusden-Zolder (Belgium). I'm working as an quality service employee in the...
495
photos
15
followers
7
following
129% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Mijn 365-dagen project
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
17th August 2021 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
black_white
bruni
ace
The picture tells a story. we have a lot of rain also. thunderstorms forecast for this afternoon.
August 17th, 2021
