LHG_1145 Frost chapel
Taken on my last visit to Berry college while few visitors were around. Seems very fitting on Christmas eve.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Linda Godwin
@rontu
365
15th December 2019 12:17pm
chapel
frost
Sylvia du Toit
What a beutiful church
December 24th, 2019
Sylvia du Toit
I meant beautiful.....
December 24th, 2019
