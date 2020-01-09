Sign up
Photo 1163
LHG__9345 Urban B&W
I need to learn to do some B&W so trying to make myself get out of my box.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
2
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1163
75
67
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Taken
8th January 2020 12:48pm
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Well done. I find it difficult getting the contrast right on B&W's. I think you are up to the challenge!
January 9th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Gerat b&w capture
January 9th, 2020
