Previous
Next
LHG__9345 Urban B&W by rontu
Photo 1163

LHG__9345 Urban B&W

I need to learn to do some B&W so trying to make myself get out of my box.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Well done. I find it difficult getting the contrast right on B&W's. I think you are up to the challenge!
January 9th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Gerat b&w capture
January 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise